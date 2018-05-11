Learning Chinese

Movie lines

The Young Karl Marx



青年马克思



(qīnɡnián mǎkèsī)

1. Everything is subject to change. Nothing lasts.



所有事物都是在变化之中的,没有任何事情一成不变。



(suǒyǒu shìwù dōu shì zài biànhuà zhīzhōnɡ de, méiyǒu rènhé shìqínɡ yīchénɡ búbiàn.)

2. There will always be bosses and workers. Not always!



社会上永远都会有雇主和工人两个阶级的。



(shèhuì shànɡ yǒnɡyuǎn dōu huì yǒu ɡùzhǔ hé ɡōnɡrén liǎnɡɡè jiējíde.)

3. Saying "there will always be" is a bourgeois notion. Capital wants us to think that, but everything moves.



资产阶级观念会说永远都有雇主和工人。资产阶级希望我们这么想,但社会是在变化的。



(zīchǎn jiējí ɡuānniàn huìshuō yǒnɡyuǎn dōuyǒu ɡùzhǔ hé ɡōnɡrén. zīchǎn jiējí xīwànɡ wǒmen zhème xiǎnɡ, dàn shèhuì shì zài biànhuà de.)

4. All social relations - slavery, serfdom, salaried work - are historical and transient.



像奴隶制、农奴制、雇佣制这些所有的社会关系都将成为历史的瞬间。



(xiànɡ núlìzhì, nónɡnúzhì, ɡùyōnɡzhì zhèxiē suǒyǒu de shèhuì ɡuānxì dōu jiānɡ chénɡwéi lìshǐ de shùnjiān.)





