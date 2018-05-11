Gismo China

Quantum stimulator



Chinese tech giant Alibaba Group Holding announced on Tuesday that its subsidiary Quantum Labs has developed the world's strongest quantum circuit stimulator, dubbed "Taizhang."



Taizhang can successfully simulate an 81-qubit random circuit while the depth of the circuit can reach 40. By comparison, the simulator's predecessor can only handle a 49-qubit 40-depth circuit.



According to a press release, Taizhang uses only 14 percent of the computing resources on Alibaba's computing platform to simulate a 64-qubit 40-depth circuit.



6G AMOLED



Domestic screen-maker Tianma Microelectronics is reportedly to roll out commercial production at the first phase for its 6th generation AMOLED line in Wuhan, capital of Central China's Hubei Province, in mid-2018.



The first phase of the line has an installed capacity of 15,000 glass substrates per month, industry newspaper Digitimes reported on Monday.



Tianma shipped about 26 million all-screen displays for smartphones in 2017.





