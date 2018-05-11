Puzzle





ACROSS



1 Campus building



5 Mr. E. Coyote



9 Add more lanes



14 Opera solo



15 First earthly garden



16 Old woman-ish



17 How one plant falls in love?



20 Rag doll name



21 Comrade in arms



22 Heart outlets



23 What batters assume?



25 Tie one on?



26 Wonderment sounds



27 Snapshots, briefly



28 Limerick's third word



31 ___ Hawkins dance



34 MacFarlane of TV



35 Type of proprietor



36 Prickly political campaign style?



39 Top rating



40 Like a blotter



41 Alabama march city



42 Bread in a Christie title?



43 First name in Mayberry



44 According to



45 Hotel alternatives



46 1-year-old salmon



50 McCarthy target



53 Certain amphibian



54 "___ on a Grecian Urn"



55 Fall flower arrangement?



58 The band takes it



59 Hazard



60 All-thumbs remark



61 Giveaway bags



62 Goes to seed



63 Baseball's Rose

DOWN



1 Generic laugh sounds



2 "___ you clever!"



3 Amazonian vine



4 U-turn from miss



5 Citizen Kane



6 Much-adored people



7 Impose, as a fine



8 Weathervane dir.



9 Exuberant shouts



10 Unable to move



11 Count calories



12 First name in jazz



13 "The Untouchables" VIP



18 Seal of approval



19 ___ Palos Verdes



24 Annoying sound



25 Long Branch Saloon "Miss"



27 Persistently annoying



28 Cote coating?



29 Returning grad



30 Animal fluids



31 Headlining performer



32 Nautical salute



33 Frequent eateries



34 Transmits



35 Unit of cubic measure



37 Finch variety



38 Bogus prefix?



43 Licorice flavorings



44 Ship boardings?



45 Face in the mirror?



46 Brag



47 Silver salmon (var.)



48 More than capable



49 In and of itself



50 Retail calculation



51 Not deceived by



52 Light or dark edible



53 The Macbeth witches, e.g.



56 Make flubs



57 Best





Solution





