Source:Global Times Published: 2018/5/11 1:48:03

 ACROSS

  1 Campus building

  5 Mr. E. Coyote

  9 Add more lanes

 14 Opera solo

 15 First earthly garden

 16 Old woman-ish

 17 How one plant falls in love?

 20 Rag doll name

 21 Comrade in arms

 22 Heart outlets

 23 What batters assume?

 25 Tie one on?

 26 Wonderment sounds

 27 Snapshots, briefly

 28 Limerick's third word

 31 ___ Hawkins dance

 34 MacFarlane of TV

 35 Type of proprietor

 36 Prickly political campaign style?

 39 Top rating

 40 Like a blotter

 41 Alabama march city

 42 Bread in a Christie title?

 43 First name in Mayberry

 44 According to

 45 Hotel alternatives

 46 1-year-old salmon

 50 McCarthy target

 53 Certain amphibian

 54 "___ on a Grecian Urn"

 55 Fall flower arrangement?

 58 The band takes it

 59 Hazard

 60 All-thumbs remark

 61 Giveaway bags

 62 Goes to seed

 63 Baseball's Rose

DOWN

  1 Generic laugh sounds

  2 "___ you clever!"

  3 Amazonian vine

  4 U-turn from miss

  5 Citizen Kane

  6 Much-adored people

  7 Impose, as a fine

  8 Weathervane dir.

  9 Exuberant shouts

 10 Unable to move

 11 Count calories

 12 First name in jazz

 13 "The Untouchables" VIP

 18 Seal of approval

 19 ___ Palos Verdes

 24 Annoying sound

 25 Long Branch Saloon "Miss"

 27 Persistently annoying

 28 Cote coating?

 29 Returning grad

 30 Animal fluids

 31 Headlining performer

 32 Nautical salute

 33 Frequent eateries

 34 Transmits

 35 Unit of cubic measure

 37 Finch variety

 38 Bogus prefix?

 43 Licorice flavorings

 44 Ship boardings?

 45 Face in the mirror?

 46 Brag

 47 Silver salmon (var.)

 48 More than capable

 49 In and of itself

 50 Retail calculation

 51 Not deceived by

 52 Light or dark edible

 53 The Macbeth witches, e.g.

 56 Make flubs

 57 Best

Solution



 



