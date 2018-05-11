Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Campus building
5 Mr. E. Coyote
9 Add more lanes
14 Opera solo
15 First earthly garden
16 Old woman-ish
17 How one plant falls in love?
20 Rag doll name
21 Comrade in arms
22 Heart outlets
23 What batters assume?
25 Tie one on?
26 Wonderment sounds
27 Snapshots, briefly
28 Limerick's third word
31 ___ Hawkins dance
34 MacFarlane of TV
35 Type of proprietor
36 Prickly political campaign style?
39 Top rating
40 Like a blotter
41 Alabama march city
42 Bread in a Christie title?
43 First name in Mayberry
44 According to
45 Hotel alternatives
46 1-year-old salmon
50 McCarthy target
53 Certain amphibian
54 "___ on a Grecian Urn"
55 Fall flower arrangement?
58 The band takes it
59 Hazard
60 All-thumbs remark
61 Giveaway bags
62 Goes to seed
63 Baseball's Rose
DOWN
1 Generic laugh sounds
2 "___ you clever!"
3 Amazonian vine
4 U-turn from miss
5 Citizen Kane
6 Much-adored people
7 Impose, as a fine
8 Weathervane dir.
9 Exuberant shouts
10 Unable to move
11 Count calories
12 First name in jazz
13 "The Untouchables" VIP
18 Seal of approval
19 ___ Palos Verdes
24 Annoying sound
25 Long Branch Saloon "Miss"
27 Persistently annoying
28 Cote coating?
29 Returning grad
30 Animal fluids
31 Headlining performer
32 Nautical salute
33 Frequent eateries
34 Transmits
35 Unit of cubic measure
37 Finch variety
38 Bogus prefix?
43 Licorice flavorings
44 Ship boardings?
45 Face in the mirror?
46 Brag
47 Silver salmon (var.)
48 More than capable
49 In and of itself
50 Retail calculation
51 Not deceived by
52 Light or dark edible
53 The Macbeth witches, e.g.
56 Make flubs
57 Best
Solution