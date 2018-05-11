Lonely old lady

Illustrations: Peter C. Espina/GT

Addicted to online live broadcasting, a 60 year-old viewer donated more than 300,000 yuan ($47,143) to her favorite presenter "Mr. Ren." On hearing the news, the viewer's daughter scolded her mother and threatened to cut off all relations. The seemingly lonely mother became addicted to the broadcast last year. As she donated more, Mr. Ren showed her more care and even called her "mother." Young people and adults are spending increasing amounts of money in answer to online pleas as the broadcasting medium has surged in popularity in recent years. The more charming presenters can rack up the cash from online donations all too easily and some are adept at exploiting lonely viewers who seem to be suffering from a lack of communication or love in their lives. Children should spend more time with their parents and try to help the elderly overcome their loneliness outside the virtual world. Viewers should remember that online broadcast is not the real world and not succumb to the presenters' honeyed enticements.