Chinese premier meets Japanese emperor

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (R) meets with Japanese Emperor Akihito in Tokyo, Japan, on May 10, 2018. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang met with Japanese Emperor Akihito in Tokyo on Thursday.Li conveyed Chinese President Xi Jinping's greetings to the emperor. He said his visit to Japan coincides with the 40th anniversary of the signing of the China-Japan Treaty of Peace and Friendship.China expects to review the spirit of the treaty with Japan through the visit, and boost bilateral ties back to the normal track and achieve new progress, he said.During his visit, Li held talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, met with leaders of the Diet as well as heads of ruling and opposition parties. He will also pay a visit to Japan's northern island of Hokkaido, in order to boost local exchanges.China is willing to enhance people-to-people exchanges with Japan, consolidate the public foundation for bilateral ties, and strengthen understanding and affection between the two peoples, Li said.Emperor Akihito, for his part, said he was very glad to see Premier Li's official visit to Japan at such an important year, voicing his hope for further growth of ties through the visit.The emperor said he always recalls the moment when he was warmly welcomed by the Chinese people in his visit to China over 20 years ago.During the visit, he said, he strongly felt that the hearts of the two peoples were connected. He hopes the two countries would build a brighter future for bilateral ties through people-to-people exchanges.Li will conclude his official visit to Japan on Friday. It is the first by a Chinese premier in eight years.