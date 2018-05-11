HOME >> DAILYQUOTES
New chapter opens for Beijing-Tokyo ties
Source:Global Times Published: 2018/5/11
If Beijing and Tokyo indulge themselves in negative feelings against each other, exterior countries will have opportunities and levers to drive a wedge between the two, and may even profit from Sino-Japanese confrontation. Promoting friendly cooperation is the most rational and sensible choice for Beijing and Tokyo.
