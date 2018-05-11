Hawaii Kilauea Volcano eruptions force evacuation of thousands of people

Ash emission is seen erupting from Halemaumau of Kilauea volcano on the Hawaii Island, the United States, on May 10, 2018. As the potential for "explosive eruptions" from the "smoking" Kilauea volcano is rising, which could spray "ballistic rocks" and ash over nearby towns, local authorities are putting extra emergency measures in place. (Xinhua/Tao Xiyi)

Steam and gas rise from the 13th fissure in Leilani Estate, Hawaii, United States, May 10, 2018. According to reports of the Hawaii State government, eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano had forced the evacuation of thousands of people. (Xinhua/Tao Xiyi)

Two U.S.army officers check on sulphur dioxide levels at the 13th fissure in Leilani Estate, Hawaii, United States, May 10, 2018. According to reports of the Hawaii State government, eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano had forced the evacuation of thousands of people. (Xinhua/Tao Xiyi)