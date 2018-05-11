Students rehearse ballet 'The Nine-colored Deer' in Beijing

Students rehearse "The Nine-colored Deer" at Beijing Jinsong No. 4 Primary School in Beijing, capital of China, May 10, 2018. "The Nine-colored Deer" is a ballet created by National Ballet of China based on a folktale. The story is about a king deer drew on the walls of Dunhuang Mogao Grottoes locating at a cultural and religious crossroads area on the ancient Silk Road in northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Feng Ying, director of the National Ballet of China, demonstrates to young dancers during a rehearsal of "The Nine-colored Deer" at Beijing Jinsong No. 4 Primary School in Beijing, capital of China, May 10, 2018. "The Nine-colored Deer" is a ballet created by National Ballet of China based on a folktale. The story is about a king deer drew on the walls of Dunhuang Mogao Grottoes locating at a cultural and religious crossroads area on the ancient Silk Road in northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

