In pics: 203 cherry garden in Dalian, NE China's Liaoning

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/5/11 10:44:50

Tourists take photos of cherry blossoms at the 203 cherry garden in the Lushunkou District of Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 10, 2018. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)


 

Photo taken on May 10, 2018 shows cherry blossoms at the 203 cherry garden in the Lushunkou District of Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)


 

Tourists are seen at the 203 cherry garden in the Lushunkou District of Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)


 

Tourists pose for photos with cherry blossoms at the 203 cherry garden in the Lushunkou District of Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)


 

Aerial photo taken on May 10, 2018 shows tourists enjoying themselves at the 203 cherry garden in the Lushunkou District of Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)


 

Posted in: CHINA
