Regular air route launched between China's Macao, Moscow

A regular air route linking China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) with Russia's Moscow has been launched, according to Macao International Airport (MIA) on Friday.



The new service between Macao and Moscow was carried out by Russia's Royal Flight Airlines. Different from previous years, the airline provides the service once a week instead of charter base service.



Director of the MIA's marketing department Eric Fong said at the launching ceremony that the route has been welcomed by tourists, and passenger load factor reaches more than 95 percent.



MIA will continue close cooperation with all airlines to strengthen frequency of existing routes, and continue provide safe, comfort, and hassle free journey to travelers, he added.

