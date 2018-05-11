Modi leaves for 2-day state visit to Nepal

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for a two-day visit to Nepal on Friday morning on the invitation from his Nepali counterpart K.P. Sharma Oli.



This is Modi's first visit to the neighbouring country since Oli assumed the office of Nepali PM in February.



The highlight of Modi's visit would be laying the foundation stone of the 900-megawatt hydropower project "Arun III", besides offering prayers at two famous temples.



Modi will directly fly to Nepal's town Janakpur where he will offer prayers at the old and famous "Janki" temple, the official spokesman of India's external affairs ministry.



Later, Modi will also call on President of Nepal Bidhya Devi Bhandari and Vice-President Nanda Bahadur Pun, which be followed by bilateral talks between the two prime ministers, said the spokesman.

