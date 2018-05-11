International cultural industry fair opens in Shenzhen

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/5/11 13:44:21

Visitors tour at the 14th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industrial Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 10, 2018. The Fair opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)


 

A child visits a pavilion of traditional carpentry at the 14th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industrial Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 10, 2018. The Fair opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)


 

Visitors tour at the 14th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industrial Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 10, 2018. The Fair opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)


 

A visitor experiences VR games at the 14th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industrial Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 10, 2018. The Fair opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)


The 14th China International Cultural Industries Fair (ICIF) opened on Thursday in Shenzhen in south China's Guangdong Province.

Covering themes such as the 40th anniversary of reform and opening up, the Belt and Road Initiative and supply-side structural reform, the five-day event has attracted the participation of 2,308 organizations, including 130 from abroad, according to the organizers.

The venue consists of nine pavilions, focusing on such areas as fashion design, film and animation, press and publications, art and intangible cultural heritage.

Activities such as forums, the signing of contracts and marketing will be held during the event.

On the sidelines of the fair, an exhibition demonstrating China's achievements in the cultural sector during the past four decades will also be held.

