International cultural industry fair opens in Shenzhen

Visitors tour at the 14th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industrial Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 10, 2018. The Fair opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

A child visits a pavilion of traditional carpentry at the 14th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industrial Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 10, 2018. The Fair opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Visitors tour at the 14th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industrial Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 10, 2018. The Fair opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

A visitor experiences VR games at the 14th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industrial Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 10, 2018. The Fair opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)