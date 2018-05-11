Malaysian PM Mahathir names core ministries in new gov't

Newly elected Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Friday named ten new ministries that need to be filled immediately, the first step for him and his Pakatan Harapan coalition to organize a cabinet after sweeping to power.



At a press conference held after a meeting with other component party leaders in the coalition, Mahathir listed finance, home affairs, education, multimedia and science and public roads among ten areas that need to have a minister as soon as possible.



"We do not want to have a huge cabinet, but there are certain ministries which need to be filled immediately," said Mahathir, adding he will give time to the component parties to discuss which ministry they want to lead.



The previous government under defeated Prime Minister Najib Razak has more than 25 ministries.



He also highlighted electoral fraud found in the election such as bribing voters to get elected and cross-over voting using money, saying such acts will be treated as corruption.

