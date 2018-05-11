Indian PM arrives in Nepal for two-day visit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Janakpur town of Nepal on Friday morning as part of his two-day visit to the Himalayan country.
Modi will be flying to Kathmandu, the capital city of Nepal, from Janakpur later in the afternoon.
He will call on President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun, followed by talks with his Nepali counterpart K.P. Sharma Oli, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
of Nepal.
Modi's visit came a little more than a month after Oli visited New Delhi.