Missile strikes south Lebanon during exchange of fires

Lebanese military experts examine a missile wreckage near Al-Hibbariyeh Town in south Lebanon May 10, 2018. A missile struck south Lebanon on Thursday during an exchange of fires between Israeli forces and Iranian and Syrian forces, the National News Agency reported. (Xinhua/Taher Abou Hamdan)

