Miss Tourism Queen International final held in Thailand

Contestants for Miss Tourism Queen International 2018 gather for the final in Bangkok, Thailand, May 10, 2018. The competitors were from 55 countries and regions. (Photo: China News Service/Qian Xingqiang)

Wu Dan, Miss Tourism Queen China, attends at event for the final of Miss Tourism Queen International 2018 in Bangkok, Thailand, May 10, 2018. The competitors were from 55 countries and regions. (Photo: China News Service/Qian Xingqiang)

