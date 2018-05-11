Beijing to launch mosquito-control campaign

Beijing will launch a mosquito-control campaign in mid-May to cut the risk of infectious diseases such as dengue fever, according to the city's health authority.



The campaign aims to remove pools of water from places such as basements, sewers, parks, construction sites and garbage recycling stations, said Liu Zejun, an official with Beijing Municipal Commission of Health and Family Planning.



Other measures include releasing mosquito-eating fish in lakes and ponds, and pesticide use in areas where removing water is difficult such as in underground sewage systems.



July and August are the peak months for mosquitoes in Beijing.



Mosquitoes can disrupt people's lives and spread infectious diseases such as dengue fever and Encephalitis B.



"Removing excessive water and preventing mosquitoes from breeding are effective measures to reduce the risk of mosquito-borne disease outbreaks and spreading," Liu said.



The health authority has trained 16 professional mosquito eradication teams to support the campaign.



The Asian tiger mosquito (Aedes albopictus) is the major transmitter of dengue fever. They accounted for about 14 percent of Beijing's total mosquitoes last year, almost four times that of 2013, according to Liu.

