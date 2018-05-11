S. Korean president vows best efforts for non-stop exchanges with DPRK

Moon made the remarks during a lunch meeting with South Korean artists who visited Pyongyang last month to do art performance, according to the presidential Blue House.



"I will do my best to let exchanges between the South and the North flow without stopping," said Moon.



Moon expressed his gratitude for the artists as their performance played a significant role in inter-Korean relations, saying he realized what a great power the cultural and sports exchanges between the two Koreas can have.



South Korean art group's visit to Pyongyang was a reciprocation to the DPRK's dispatch of artists to the 2018 Winter Olympics that was held in February at South Korea's east county of PyeongChang.



South Korea and the DPRK fielded a joint women's ice hockey team during the Winter Olympics, which was the first unified Olympic team between the two sides.

