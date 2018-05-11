Chinese premier congratulates Mahathir on assuming office as Malaysian PM

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Thursday congratulated Mahathir Mohamad on assuming office as Malaysian prime minister.

In a congratulatory message, Li said Mahathir is a senior politician in Malaysia as well as the region who has made contributions to the development of Malaysia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, China-Malaysia relations as well as cooperation in East Asia.



Li said China pays great attention to its relations with Malaysia. The two countries are neighbors with a traditional friendship and the development of bilateral relations has maintained a good momentum.



Li said he is willing to work with Mahathir to promote the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership to better benefit both countries and their people.

