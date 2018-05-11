Wild birds seen in N China's Inner Mongolia

Wild birds sport in the waters of Ulansuhai Nur in Bayannur, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 11, 2018. Each year, around 6 million wild birds dwell in the wetland region due to its habitable environment. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

An egret flies over the Ulansuhai Nur in Bayannur, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 11, 2018. Each year, around six million wild birds dwell in the wetland region due to its habitable environment. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

Two swans swim in the Ulansuhai Nur in Bayannur, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 11, 2018. Each year, around six million wild birds dwell in the wetland region due to its habitable environment. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

A purple heron flies by the Ulansuhai Nur in Bayannur, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 11, 2018. Each year, around six million wild birds dwell in the wetland region due to its habitable environment. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

A spoonbill forages in the water of Ulansuhai Nur in Bayannur, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 11, 2018. Each year, around six million wild birds dwell in the wetland region due to its habitable environment. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

A black-winged stilt flies over the Ulansuhai Nur in Bayannur, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 11, 2018. Each year, around six million wild birds dwell in the wetland region due to its habitable environment. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

A swan swims in the Ulansuhai Nur in Bayannur, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 11, 2018. Each year, around six million wild birds dwell in the wetland region due to its habitable environment. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)