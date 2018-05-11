Silk Road expo opens in China's Xi'an

People visit the Yan'an City Pavilion at the Third Silk Road International Exposition and the Investment and Trade Forum for Cooperation between East and West China in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 11, 2018. The event opened here on Friday. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

People look at a model of the Modern Ark 700, a Chinese passenger aircraft, at the Third Silk Road International Exposition and the Investment and Trade Forum for Cooperation between East and West China in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 11, 2018. The event opened here on Friday. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

A man takes photos of a model of China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST), the world's largest single-dish radio telescope, at the Third Silk Road International Exposition and the Investment and Trade Forum for Cooperation between East and West China in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 11, 2018. The event opened here on Friday. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

People visit the Malaysia Pavilion at the Third Silk Road International Exposition and the Investment and Trade Forum for Cooperation between East and West China in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 11, 2018. The event opened here on Friday. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

People visit the Tianjin Municipality Pavilion at the Third Silk Road International Exposition and the Investment and Trade Forum for Cooperation between East and West China in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 11, 2018. The event opened here on Friday. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

People look at a concept electric sport car at the Third Silk Road International Exposition and the Investment and Trade Forum for Cooperation between East and West China in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 11, 2018. The event opened here on Friday. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

People visit the Britain Pavilion at the Third Silk Road International Exposition and the Investment and Trade Forum for Cooperation between East and West China in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 11, 2018. The event opened here on Friday. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)