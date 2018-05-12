New model of Fuxing bullet trains under final static vehicle testing in Qingdao

Two 16-carriage Fuxing bullet trains go through a static vehicle testing at a factory in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, May 10, 2018. The new 16-carriage longer model of the Fuxing (Rejuvenation) bullet trains is currently under the final static vehicle testing by train maker CRRC in Qingdao. The Fuxing trains are expected to carry twice as many passengers when operations of the new longer model start. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Workers assemble a Fuxing bullet train at a factory in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, May 10, 2018. The new 16-carriage longer model of the Fuxing (Rejuvenation) bullet trains is currently under the final static vehicle testing by train maker CRRC in Qingdao. The Fuxing trains are expected to carry twice as many passengers when operations of the new longer model start. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Workers assemble Fuxing bullet trains at a factory in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, May 10, 2018. The new 16-carriage longer model of the Fuxing (Rejuvenation) bullet trains is currently under the final static vehicle testing by train maker CRRC in Qingdao. The Fuxing trains are expected to carry twice as many passengers when operations of the new longer model start. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Two 16-carriage Fuxing bullet trains go through a static vehicle testing at a factory in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, May 10, 2018. The new 16-carriage longer model of the Fuxing (Rejuvenation) bullet trains is currently under the final static vehicle testing by train maker CRRC in Qingdao. The Fuxing trains are expected to carry twice as many passengers when operations of the new longer model start. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Workers assemble Fuxing bullet trains at a factory in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, May 10, 2018. The new 16-carriage longer model of the Fuxing (Rejuvenation) bullet trains is currently under the final static vehicle testing by train maker CRRC in Qingdao. The Fuxing trains are expected to carry twice as many passengers when operations of the new longer model start. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Workers assemble a Fuxing bullet train at a factory in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, May 10, 2018. The new 16-carriage longer model of the Fuxing (Rejuvenation) bullet trains is currently under the final static vehicle testing by train maker CRRC in Qingdao. The Fuxing trains are expected to carry twice as many passengers when operations of the new longer model start. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)