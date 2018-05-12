Aerial view of villages in east China's Anhui

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/5/12 0:32:18

Aerial photo taken by drone shows scenery of Hongcun Village in Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province, May 8, 2018. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)


 

Aerial photo taken by drone shows scenery of Hongcun Village in Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province, May 8, 2018. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)


 

Aerial photo taken by drone shows scenery of Hongcun Village in Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province, May 8, 2018. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)


 

Aerial photo taken by drone shows scenery of Changxi Village in Shexian County, east China's Anhui Province, May 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)


 

Aerial photo taken by drone shows scenery of Hongcun Village in Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province, May 8, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)


 

Aerial photo taken by drone shows scenery of Hongcun Village in Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province, May 8, 2018. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)


 

Aerial photo taken by drone shows night scene of Hongcun Village in Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province, May 8, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)


 

