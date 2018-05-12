Group wedding of railway construction worker couples held in China's Chongqing

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/5/12 0:39:49

Eight railway construction worker couples get married during a group wedding in southwest China's Chongqing, May 11, 2018. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)


 

A procession of palanquins is on the way to a group wedding of eight railway construction worker couples in southwest China's Chongqing, May 11, 2018. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)


 

Eight railway construction worker couples and their attendants pose for photo before a group wedding in southwest China's Chongqing, May 11, 2018. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)


 

Posted in: CHINA
