Group wedding of railway construction worker couples held in China's Chongqing

Eight railway construction worker couples get married during a group wedding in southwest China's Chongqing, May 11, 2018. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

A procession of palanquins is on the way to a group wedding of eight railway construction worker couples in southwest China's Chongqing, May 11, 2018. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Eight railway construction worker couples and their attendants pose for photo before a group wedding in southwest China's Chongqing, May 11, 2018. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

