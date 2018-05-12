Nurses work ahead of Int'l Nurses Day in Beijing

Nurse Guo Yuebin (2nd L) works in a surgery in Beijing Chao Yang Hospital in Beijing, capital of China, May 10, 2018. Guo, 25, is one of the 9 male nurses working in his surgery of the hospital. As of the end of 2017, China had more than 3.8 million registered nurses. China will have over 4.45 million registered nurses by 2020, according to statistics ahead of the International Nurses Day, which falls on May 12 every year. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

