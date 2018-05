Nepali PM meets with his visiting Indian counterpart

Nepali Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli (1st L, Front) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd L, Front) review the guard of honor in Kathmandu, Nepal, on May 11, 2018. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Janakpur town of Nepal on Friday morning as part of his two-day visit to the Himalayan country. (Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)

Nepali Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli (R) shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting in Kathmandu, Nepal, on May 11, 2018. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Janakpur town of Nepal on Friday morning as part of his two-day visit to the Himalayan country. (Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)