Nepal, India agree to deepen bilateral cooperation

Nepal and India have agreed to further deepen their bilateral cooperation in wide-ranging areas such as hydropower, agriculture, connectivity, trade, information technology and tourism.



The two South Asian neighbors on Friday reached the consensus during bilateral talks between Nepali Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in the Nepali capital Friday evening.



"India is our close friendly neighbor, and we want to take our bilateral relationship to a new high based on equality, mutual trust for the benefit of the two countries according to the change of times in this 21st century," Oli said during a joint press statement.



The two sides have agreed to explore ways to enhance cooperation in the field of agriculture, and for which the agriculture ministers of the two countries will meet soon, Oli said.



On the occasion, Indian Prime Minister Modi said the two sides will work to expedite process to complete connectivity and infrastructure projects such as railways, highways, trans-ways and information ways.



Modi arrived in Kathmandu for a two-day state visit on Friday afternoon.

