President Xi: China to enhance disaster prevention capabilities

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Saturday that China would comprehensively enhance its disaster prevention capabilities to guarantee people's safety and property.



He made the remarks in a letter to the International Conference for the Decade Memory of the Wenchuan Earthquake and the Fourth International Conference on Continental Earthquakes, which opened in Chengdu Saturday.



Xi said that under the strong leadership of the Communist Party of China, the Wenchuan earthquake-stricken area had "achieved remarkable achievements in restoration and reconstruction work, providing useful experience and inspiration for the international community in post-disaster reconstruction work."



On May 12, 2008, the magnitude 8 quake that hit Wenchuan of Sichuan Province killed nearly 70,000 people, leaving nearly 18,000 missing and millions homeless.



"There is no end to the human understanding of natural laws. Disaster prevention and reduction, and disaster relief are the eternal topics for people's survival and development," Xi said in the letter.



"Scientifically understanding the laws of disasters, effectively reducing disaster risks, and achieving a harmonious coexistence between human beings and nature requires the joint efforts of the international community.



"China will adhere to the people-centered development philosophy, and pay attention to disaster prevention and relief work while treating prevention as a major task."



He called on the delegates to actively participate in the seminar, which is focused on the theme "Living with Seismic Risk," and to contribute to promoting international cooperation in disaster reduction, reducing the risk of natural disasters, and building a community with a shared future for mankind.

