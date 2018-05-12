Ten years, 30 banners: A mother's grieving for her son lost to the Wenchuan earthquake

Cheng Xingfeng mourns her deceased son at the ruins of Beichuan Middle School on May 12, 2018. Cheng’s son perished in the 8.0-magnitude earthquake that struck Wenchuan, Southwest China's Sichuan Province 10 years ago, destroying the school as he attended class. Cheng visits the site three times a year, each time with a banner. On it, there is a long message to her son. This year on May 12, Cheng hung her 30th banner at the site, which expresses her love for her son and how much she misses him. Photo: Li Hao/GT