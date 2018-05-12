Iraq holds parliamentary election

A voter inks his finger after casting ballot at a polling station in Baghdad, capital of Iraq, May 12, 2018. Iraq held parliamentary election on May 12, in which 7,000 candidates competed for 329 seats. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)

A voter write ballot at a polling station in Baghdad, capital of Iraq, May 12, 2018. Iraq held parliamentary election on May 12, in which 7,000 candidates competed for 329 seats. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)

A voter casts ballot at a polling station in Baghdad, capital of Iraq, May 12, 2018. Iraq held parliamentary election on May 12, in which 7,000 candidates competed for 329 seats. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)

A voter displays his inked finger after casting ballot at a polling station in Baghdad, capital of Iraq, May 12, 2018. Iraq held parliamentary election on May 12, in which 7,000 candidates competed for 329 seats. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)

Security force members set up barbed wire outside a polling station in Baghdad, capital of Iraq, May 12, 2018. Iraq held parliamentary election on May 12, in which 7,000 candidates competed for 329 seats. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)

A security force member checks a voter outside a polling station in Baghdad, capital of Iraq, May 12, 2018. Iraq held parliamentary election on May 12, in which 7,000 candidates competed for 329 seats. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)