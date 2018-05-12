Nurses work ahead of International Nurses Day across China

Nurse Xia Zhaoxia feeds a child at the intensive care unit (ICU) in Shuhuangding hospital in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, May 10, 2018. China will have over 4.45 million registered nurses by 2020, according to statistics ahead of the International Nurses Day, which falls on May 12 every year. (Xinhua/Chu Yang)

Nurse Dang Shuo nurses a newborn baby at Dexing People's Hospital in Dexing, east China's Jiangxi Province, May 11, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhuo Zhongwei)

Nurse Fan Jijun and his colleagues take a sample of blood for a patient at Yuqing People's Hospital in Yuqing County, southwest China's Guizhou Province , May 11, 2018. (Xinhua/He Chunyu)

Nurse Wang Xinsen works as an assistant to the doctor for caesarean section in a hospital in Handan, north China's Hebei Province, May 11, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Jianfang)

Nurses pat the back of a patient at Yuncheng Central Hospital in Yuncheng, north China's Shanxi Province, May 11, 2018. (Xinhua/Xue Jun)

Nurse Chen Jinshen wears a respirator mask for a patient at Lu'an People's Hospital in Lu'an, east China's Anhui Province, May 11, 2018. (Xinhua/Chen Li)

Nurse Cui Mingwei shoulders a patient into the operation room at a hospital in Tianjin, north China, May 11, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhang Lei)