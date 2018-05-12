China sends Su-35 fighter jets for island patrol training

Two Su-35 fighter jets and a H-6K bomber fly in formation on May 11, 2018. The People's Liberation Army (PLA) air force conducted patrol training over China's island of Taiwan on Friday. Su-35 fighter jets flew over the Bashi Channel in formation with the H-6Ks for the first time, which marks a new breakthrough in island patrol patterns, said Shen Jinke, spokesperson for the PLA air force. (Xinhua/Han Chao)

Two Su-35 fighter jets and a H-6K bomber fly in formation on May 11, 2018. The People's Liberation Army (PLA) air force conducted patrol training over China's island of Taiwan on Friday. Su-35 fighter jets flew over the Bashi Channel in formation with the H-6Ks for the first time, which marks a new breakthrough in island patrol patterns, said Shen Jinke, spokesperson for the PLA air force. (Xinhua/Liu Rui)

Two J-11 fighter jets and a H-6K bomber fly in formation on May 11, 2018. The People's Liberation Army (PLA) air force conducted patrol training over China's island of Taiwan on Friday. Su-35 fighter jets flew over the Bashi Channel in formation with the H-6Ks for the first time, which marks a new breakthrough in island patrol patterns, said Shen Jinke, spokesperson for the PLA air force. (Xinhua/Shao Jing)

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) air force conducted patrol training over China's island of Taiwan on Friday.Su-35 fighter jets flew over the Bashi Channel in formation with the H-6Ks for the first time, which marks a new breakthrough in island patrol patterns, said Shen Jinke, spokesperson for the PLA air force.The Eastern Theater Command and Southern Theater Command sent forces to conduct coordinated actions during the training.Two groups of H-6K bombers started the training simultaneously from both north and south of Taiwan island, with one group flying clockwise and the other going counter-clockwise.KJ-2000 airborne early warning aircraft and Su-35 and J-11 fighter jets flew over the Bashi Channel and Miyako Strait regions to accompany the bombers.The air force will continue to carry out island patrols involving multi-type combat aircraft in accordance with an established plan, Shen said."The air force has the resolve, the confidence, and the ability to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity," Shen said.