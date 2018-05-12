China-Mozambique cultural exchange activities held in Maputo

Students learn Chinese Kung Fu at Eduardo Mondlane University in Maputo, Mozambique, on May 11, 2018. As the relations between China and Mozambique continue to heat up on the basis of traditional friendship, the communications between people of the two countries in the cultural field are increasing day by day. More and more Mozambicans have deepened their understandings of China and of traditional and modern Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

The first native teacher of Chinese language and culture in Mozambique gives class to local students at Eduardo Mondlane University in Maputo, Mozambique, on April 13, 2018. As the relations between China and Mozambique continue to heat up on the basis of traditional friendship, the communications between people of the two countries in the cultural field are increasing day by day. More and more Mozambicans have deepened their understandings of China and of traditional and modern Chinese culture. (Xinhua)

Chinese teachers wearing Mozambican costumes sing local folk songs during a celebration of the 5th anniversary of the Confucius Institute at Eduardo Mondlane University in Maputo, Mozambique, on Nov. 20, 2017. As the relations between China and Mozambique continue to heat up on the basis of traditional friendship, the communications between people of the two countries in the cultural field are increasing day by day. More and more Mozambicans have deepened their understandings of China and of traditional and modern Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Nie Zuguo)

A Mozambican child learns Chinese papercutting at the first Chinese New Year carnival in Maputo, Mozambique, on Feb 10, 2018. As the relations between China and Mozambique continue to heat up on the basis of traditional friendship, the communications between people of the two countries in the cultural field are increasing day by day. More and more Mozambicans have deepened their understandings of China and of traditional and modern Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Nie Zuguo)

A Chinese artist demonstrates Chinese calligraphy for students at Eduardo Mondlane University in Maputo, Mozambique, on June 16, 2017. As the relations between China and Mozambique continue to heat up on the basis of traditional friendship, the communications between people of the two countries in the cultural field are increasing day by day. More and more Mozambicans have deepened their understandings of China and of traditional and modern Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Nie Zuguo)

Local artists learn to use Chinese traditional writing brush to create paintings at the China-Mozambique Cultural Exchange Activities in Maputo, Mozambique, on June 17, 2017. As the relations between China and Mozambique continue to heat up on the basis of traditional friendship, the communications between people of the two countries in the cultural field are increasing day by day. More and more Mozambicans have deepened their understandings of China and of traditional and modern Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Nie Zuguo)

People view a Mozambican painting at the China-Mozambique Cultural Exchange Activities in Maputo, Mozambique, on June 17, 2017. As the relations between China and Mozambique continue to heat up on the basis of traditional friendship, the communications between people of the two countries in the cultural field are increasing day by day. More and more Mozambicans have deepened their understandings of China and of traditional and modern Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Nie Zuguo)