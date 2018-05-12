China's national day for disaster prevention and relief marked in Lanzhou

People experience and learn escaping skills during an open day at a national training center for land search and rescue, in Lanzhou of northwest China's Gansu Province, May 12, 2018. Saturday marked China's national day for disaster prevention and relief, which commemorates the 2008 Wenchuan earthquake that left more than 80,000 people dead or missing. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Rescue personnel take part in a drill during an open day at a national training center for land search and rescue, in Lanzhou of northwest China's Gansu Province, May 12, 2018. Saturday marked China's national day for disaster prevention and relief, which commemorates the 2008 Wenchuan earthquake that left more than 80,000 people dead or missing. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)