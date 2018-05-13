Word matters

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"I was very angry and worried about my child, so I beat him up. I deeply regret it now."So said a man surnamed Feng in the Shijingshan District People's Court recently. On December 31, Feng and his family were on the No.961 bus when the bus driver braked suddenly and almost caused Feng's child to fall. Feng got very angry and cursed the driver. When the bus neared to Pingguoyuan Middle School, Feng pinched the neck of the driver and slapped him twice in the face. The driver then parked the bus and picked up an iron implement that was on the bus to fight back. The security officer on the bus had to intervene to prevent further physical conflict. The driver's nose was fractured, and Feng sustained minor injuries. Feng compensated the driver 15,000 yuan ($2,356) and was given a suspended prison sentence and placed on probation for three years. (Source: The Beijing Morning Post)