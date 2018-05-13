"Avengers: Infinity War" pockets 800 mln yuan on 2nd day in China

Disney and Marvel's latest superhero movie "Avengers: Infinity War" has pocketed 800 million yuan (126 million US dollars) at the Chinese box office, as of 4:30 p.m. Saturday, just two days into its mainland release, according to Maoyan, a major film database.



During presales, "Avengers: Infinity War" became the first movie to smash the Chinese presale box office record of 400 million yuan.



The film was rated by more than 330,000 viewers with a score of 8.6 out of 10 on Maoyan.



The Avengers series has been a sensation in China. Released in May 2012, "The Avengers" raked in 568.5 million yuan, while "Avengers: Age of Ultron," which hit screens three years later, grossed over 1.46 billion yuan.

