3 dead, 2 missing in Guangxi floods

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/5/13 6:24:56
At least three people are dead and a further two are missing after flooding caused by torrential rain in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, local authorities said Saturday.
As of 9 p.m. Friday, the rainstorm that began on Monday had affected as many as 54,800 people and forced the relocation of more than 6,100 people.More than 4,460 hectares of crops were damaged.
A new round of heavy rain began Saturday.
The regional flood control and drought relief headquarters warned local authorities and people to take precautions against the floods.