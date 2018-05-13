China, Vietnam to expand cross-border self-drive tours

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/5/13 6:25:58
China and Vietnam have announced plans to expand cross-border self-driving tours to boost tourism in the two countries.

In June, China and Vietnam will launch cross-border self-driving routes from the southern Chinese cities of Guilin and Fangchenggang, to Mong Cai and Ha Long City in Vietnam.

The original self-driving route was launched between Fangchenggang and Mong Cai in November 2016. Vietnam has allowed the northern Quang Ninh province to pilot self-drive tours from China to Ha Long city since March.

Self-driving tours through the Vietnam-China border have become popular after the launch of the Fangchenggang to Mong Cai route. The number of outbound tourists from Fangchenggang rose to more than 3.1 million in 2017.

Posted in: DIPLOMACY
