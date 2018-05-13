Zhongguancun's high-tech sector up 14.6 pct in revenue growth

In the first quarter this year, high-tech firms in Beijing's Zhongguancun reported total revenue of more than 1.12 trillion yuan (177 billion US dollars), up 14.6 percent year-on-year, according to the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Statistics.



Industries in environmental protection, electronics and information, new materials, new energy and energy-saving technology, bioengineering and medicine, as well as advanced manufacturing all saw fast growth, with total revenue exceeding 918 billion yuan.



By March, Zhongguancun science park had about 547,000 research and development personnel. R&D investment grew nearly 20.3 percent year-on-year to about 40.2 billion yuan during the period.



Zhongguancun is one of the country's most important innovation centers and is home to high-tech enterprises like Lenovo and Baidu.

