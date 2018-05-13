19 killed, 27 injured in armed group attack in Myanmar's northeastern state

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/5/13 6:29:37
At least 19 people, including a police, four militias and 14 civilians, were killed and 27 others injured in attacks by armed groups in Muse township, Myanmar's Shan state Saturday morning, said a release from the office of the Commandar-in-Chief of Defense Service.
The attacks were launched by a 50-strong combined force of Kachin Independence Army (KIA) and Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) at 05:00 a.m. local time. A police outpost at the Pan Kham bridge was targeted.
Meanwhile, some 30 members of the combined force also launched attacks near the residence of a militia leader while 10 other members assaulted the Manweik gate at the same time.
The military returned fire, forcing the armed groups to retreat at 08:00 a.m. local time.