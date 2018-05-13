China's top legislator meets AU Commission deputy chair, eyeing closer China-Africa cooperation

China's top legislator Li Zhanshu has called for closer China-Africa cooperation while meeting with Thomas Kwesi Quartey, Deputy Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission at the AU headquarters in Ethiopia's Addis Ababa .
During the meeting on Friday, Li, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), said China and Africa are always a community of common destiny as they share deep-rooted friendship and the same pursuit of development and prosperity.
Li said guided by China's African policy of sincerity, real results, affinity and good faith and the correct viewpoint of righteousness and benefit, put forward by Chinese President Xi Jinping, the ten major cooperation plans have progressed well and a number of major cooperation projects have been realized, bringing substantial benefits to the African countries and the African people.
Li envisaged the huge potential for cooperation as China is endeavoring to achieve its "two centenary goals" while Africa is also pushing for the realization of its Agenda 2063.
China is happy to see a united, peaceful and prosperous Africa and stands ready to further its comprehensive and practical cooperation with the continent, Li said, noting the hope for more fruitful results within the frameworks of the Belt and Road
Initiative and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).
The top legislator also expressed the belief that China and Africa will work together to make the Beijing summit of the FOCAC in September a historic event to advance China-Africa cooperation.
Leaders of China and African countries will consult with each other and blueprint China-Africa cooperation in the new era in pursuit of win-win results and common development at an even higher level, according to Li.
Hailing the important role the AU plays in promoting unity and integration of Africa, Li said the Chinese side attaches great importance to the ties with the regional bloc and is willing to support, within China's capability, its efforts to strengthen the AU organs as well as its ability of peacekeeping and improving people's livelihood.
He also said China will support the AU's push to lead Africa's integration, play a bigger part in regional and international affairs and safeguard the continent's unity and common interests.
Quartey welcomed Li's visit to the AU headquarters, whose office building, according to the deputy chairperson, embodies high-level cooperation between Africa and China.
While expressing thanks to China's strong support to the AU, Quartey said China's peaceful development has offered enormous opportunities as well as a new option for Africa.
The deputy chairperson said Africa's Agenda 2063 is highly compatible with the Belt and Road Initiative, calling for joint advancement. The AU is willing to actively participate in the FOCAC Beijing Summit and to deepen its all-round cooperation with China, he said.
The AU also expects China to enhance its support to Africa on infrastructure, education and science and technology, Quartey said.
Li and Quartey also exchanged views on African situation and other issues.