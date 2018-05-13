British driver sets new world record in wooden shed on wheels

A wooden shed broke a new land speed record Saturday when it roared along a famous beach in South Wales at a speed of 162.618 km/h.



Driver Kevin Nicks, already held the previous record when his motorized shed reached 129 km/h at the same beach, Pendine Sands in the Welsh county of Carmarthenshire.



Nicks, aged 53, who said his winning vehicle was the only legalized motorized shed in the world, described his latest speed adventure as marvelous, saying: "It couldn't have gone better. I am so happy."



Nicks, a full-time gardener from Chipping Norton in Oxfordshire, spent more than 17,600 US dollars creating his shed on wheels, fitting a turbo-charged finely-tuned Audi RS4 engine more powerful than in many sports cars.



"I did everything, build the shed, connected the engine, and build the chassis. The only thing I didn't do was fit the felt to the roof. I then wondered how fast it could go," added the father of two.



Commenting on his new record-breaking run, Nicks told local media in Wales: "It went well. It felt comfortable at 100 miles an hour."



His new record was set on the same beach where almost a century ago the legendary British racer Sir Malcolm Campbell broke the land speed record in his famous Blue Bird in the 1920s. Campbell broke the land speed record for the first time in 1924 at 235.22 km/h.



Nicks set the new record at a two-day record-breaking event at Pendine Sands organized by British motor sports company Straightliners.

