China's first home-built aircraft carrier begins performance test

China's first domestically constructed aircraft carrier Type 001A, left port in northeast China's Liaoning Province on Sunday morning at around 6:45 a.m. local time and began its sea performance test.



It is China's first home-grown and the second aircraft carrier to be launched, following the Liaoning.



The new carrier was launched and hit the water on April 26 last year in the port of Dalian, Liaoning Province.