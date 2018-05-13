Chinese-built railway links Ethiopia's Addis Ababa and Djibouti

A train is about to leave a station of the Ethiopia-Djibouti railway in Addis Ababa, capital of Ethiopia, on May 11, 2018. The 752-km railway links Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa and the Red Sea nation of Djibouti. It is one of the many Chinese-built and -funded infrastructure projects that have sprung up on the African continent in recent years. Photo: Xinhua

Photo taken on Sept. 20, 2015 shows a train operating on the light rail in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Photo: Xinhua

