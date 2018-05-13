Wild narcissi blooms on mountain in Montreux, Switzerland

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/5/13 11:07:55

Photo taken on May 12, 2018 shows a meadow with narcissus radiiflorus on a mountain near Montreux, Canton of Vaud, Switzerland. Wild narcissi blooms in May and turns the meadows in Montreux into white, which described by Swiss as "May Snow". Photo: Xinhua/Xu Jinquan


 

