China-Laos economic, trade cooperation committee holds 9th meeting

The ninth meeting of the China-Laos economic and trade cooperation committee was held on Friday in Lao capital Vientiane.
The meeting reviewed the all-around performance of the bilateral cooperation in economic and trade sector, and put forward the requirements to further carry out the bilateral economic and trade cooperation projects.
Both sides agreed to employ proactive measures to further expand bilateral trade volume. The Chinese side is willing to increase the demanded imports from Laos. China will provide Laos necessary support and convenience to attend the first China International Import Expo.
Both sides agreed to enhance large infrastructure project cooperation in the framework of Belt and Road
Initiative, actively promote China-Laos economic corridor construction, continue to closely coordinate to ensure the smooth construction of China-Laos railway construction.
Both sides are glad to see the expansion of the Chinese investment in Laos, agree to give impetus to the large cooperation projects like Mohan-Boten Economic Zonen, Saysettha Comprehensive Development Zone, Vientiane-Vangvieng Express Way, Contemporary Agricultural Cooperation Demonstration Park and potash mines, etc.. China has been the largest source of Laos' foreign investment.
Both sides appreciate Chinese funding for effectively promoting Laos' sustainable economic and social development.
The two sides also agree to strengthen communication and cooperation in the multilateral and regional framework of Lancang-Mekong Cooperation, China-ASEAN
, RCEP, as to jointly achieve the completion of RCEP negotiation as soon as possible.