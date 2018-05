2 killed, several injured in suicide church attacks in Indonesia

One person was killed along with a suicide bomber during congregations in three churches in Surabaya, the capital of Indonesia's East Java province, on Sunday, spokesman of the provincial police Frans Barung said.



The spokesman told media that six victims of the explosion have been rush to the police hospital in the city for medical treatment.



"There are five or six victims sent to the hospital, all of them are youngsters," said an eye-witness.