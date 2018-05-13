In pics: robots featured at Silk Road expo in China's Xi'an

Photo taken on May 12, 2018 shows an info inquiry robot at the Third Silk Road International Exposition and the Investment and Trade Forum for Cooperation between East and West China in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. The event opened here on Friday. Photo: Xinhua/Shao Rui

Photo taken on May 11, 2018 shows programmed robots at the Third Silk Road International Exposition and the Investment and Trade Forum for Cooperation between East and West China in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. The event opened here on Friday. Photo: Xinhua/Shao Rui

Combo photos taken on May 11, 2018 show postal robots sorting packages at the Third Silk Road International Exposition and the Investment and Trade Forum for Cooperation between East and West China in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. The event opened here on Friday.Photo: Xinhua/Shao Rui

Photo taken on May 11, 2018 shows a robot that specialize in anti-explosion, fire extinction and detection, at the Third Silk Road International Exposition and the Investment and Trade Forum for Cooperation between East and West China in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. The event opened here on Friday. Photo: Xinhua/Shao Rui