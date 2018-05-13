44.5 pct of Iraqi eligible voters turn out for parliamentary election

A police officer closes the door at a polling station in Baghdad, Iraq, May 12, 2018. Iraq's Independent Electoral Commission (IHEC) said on Saturday that the turnout in the parliamentary election has reached 44.5 percent with votes of over 4,000 polling stations still uncounted. Photo: Xinhua/Khalil Dawood
Voting employees pack up electronic counting and sorting devices at a polling station in Baghdad, Iraq, May 12, 2018. Iraq's Independent Electoral Commission (IHEC) said on Saturday that the turnout in the parliamentary election has reached 44.5 percent with votes of over 4,000 polling stations still uncounted. Photo: Xinhua/Khalil Dawood
Voting employees pack up electronic counting and sorting devices at a polling station in Baghdad, Iraq, May 12, 2018. Iraq's Independent Electoral Commission (IHEC) said on Saturday that the turnout in the parliamentary election has reached 44.5 percent with votes of over 4,000 polling stations still uncounted. Photo: Xinhua/Khalil Dawood
Voting employees shut down electronic counting and sorting devices at a polling station in Baghdad, Iraq, May 12, 2018. Iraq's Independent Electoral Commission (IHEC) said on Saturday that the turnout in the parliamentary election has reached 44.5 percent with votes of over 4,000 polling stations still uncounted. Photo: Xinhua/Khalil Dawood
A voter votes at a polling station in Baghdad, Iraq, May 12, 2018. Iraq's Independent Electoral Commission (IHEC) said on Saturday that the turnout in the parliamentary election has reached 44.5 percent with votes of over 4,000 polling stations still uncounted. Photo: Xinhua/Khalil Dawood