Global AI Product Application Expo 2018 opens in Jiangsu, E China

Visitors tour at the Global AI Product Application Expo 2018, in Suzhou of east China's Jiangsu Province, May 10, 2018. The three-day expo opened here on Thursday, attracting more than 200 exhibitors from ten countries and regions, with some 1,000 AI products on show. Photo: Xinhua/Li Xiang

Visitors watch a concept unmanned vehicle at the Global AI Product Application Expo 2018, in Suzhou of east China's Jiangsu Province, May 10, 2018. The three-day expo opened here on Thursday, attracting more than 200 exhibitors from ten countries and regions, with some 1,000 AI products on show. Photo: Xinhua/Li Xiang

A vsitor experiences VR at the Global AI Product Application Expo 2018, in Suzhou of east China's Jiangsu Province, May 10, 2018. The three-day expo opened here on Thursday, attracting more than 200 exhibitors from ten countries and regions, with some 1,000 AI products on show. Photo: Xinhua/Li Xiang

A visitor tours at the Global AI Product Application Expo 2018, in Suzhou of east China's Jiangsu Province, May 10, 2018. The three-day expo opened here on Thursday, attracting more than 200 exhibitors from ten countries and regions, with some 1,000 AI products on show. Photo: Xinhua/Li Xiang